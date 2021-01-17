Biden to reverse Muslim travel ban on first day of presidency

SHAFAQNA-US President-elect Joe Biden plans to reverse Trump’s travel ban on some Muslim-majority nations on first day of presidency.

According to a memo circulated on Saturday by Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, the new US administration will launch a spate of reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump over its first 10 days in office. These also include new coronavirus prevention efforts, rejoining the Paris climate change accord, and immigration legislation allowing for millions to gain citizenship. Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump issued an executive order that banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, AlJazeera reported.