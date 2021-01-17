https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/libya-1.jpg 560 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-17 18:57:272021-01-17 18:57:27UN:Libya talks make progress towards new transitional government
UN:Libya talks make progress towards new transitional government
SHAFAQNA-The UN says the Libyan political talks has made progress towards agreeing on a new transitional government to oversee the run-up to elections in December.
Participants at talks in Geneva agreed on a mechanism for choosing the new government, whose formation has been the subject of wrangling among the main factions in a country that is a major oil producer.
Acting U.N. Libya envoy Stephanie Williams said the agreement represented the “best possible compromise” on the issue and could lead to the selection of a transitional government “in several weeks”. However, she also warned that there would still be “people seeking to obstruct” peacemaking efforts, Reuters reported.
