UN:Libya talks make progress towards new transitional government

SHAFAQNA-The UN says the Libyan political talks has made progress towards agreeing on a new transitional government to oversee the run-up to elections in December.

Participants at talks in Geneva agreed on a mechanism for choosing the new government, whose formation has been the subject of wrangling among the main factions in a country that is a major oil producer.

Acting U.N. Libya envoy Stephanie Williams said the agreement represented the “best possible compromise” on the issue and could lead to the selection of a transitional government “in several weeks”. However, she also warned that there would still be “people seeking to obstruct” peacemaking efforts, Reuters reported.

