International Union for Muslim Scholars warns against racism, ethnic discrimination

SHAFAQNA- In a Facebook message, the Secretary General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) , Ali al-Qaradaghi,warned against the racism and ethnic discrimination he said has caused conflicts, chaos and humiliation throughout history.

Al-Qaradaghi urged people to come together and make every effort to eliminate them and said divine and international laws prohibit racism and ethnic discrimination. He cited Islam, in particular, for taking maximum care to ensure human equality by banning them, AA reported.