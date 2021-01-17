Date :Sunday, January 17th, 2021 | Time : 19:39 |ID: 193831 | Print

International Union for Muslim Scholars warns against racism, ethnic discrimination

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- In a Facebook message, the Secretary General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) , Ali al-Qaradaghi,warned against the racism and ethnic discrimination he said has caused conflicts, chaos and humiliation throughout history.

Al-Qaradaghi urged people to come together and make every effort to eliminate them and said divine and international laws prohibit racism and ethnic discrimination. He cited Islam, in particular, for taking maximum care to ensure human equality by banning them, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Khadija Daughter of Khuwaylid - Wife of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H)
Engineering tensions in Calais and the promotion of hate against minorities
China sparks human rights outcry by ramping up DNA testing in Muslim-dominated region
Exclusive - Salafi Hate Preacher Abu Qatada Spills Venom In Al Qaeda Publication - Still Goes Free
Top Muslim Cleric in Jerusalem: "Al-Aqsa Has Been Islamic ‘Since the Creation of the World"
Being a Muslim woman in the West - Reflection
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *