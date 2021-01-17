Iraq: More than 25 million voters eligible for polls

SHAFAQNA-The electoral commission in in Iraq said on Sunday that over 25 million voters are eligible to cast ballot in the parliamentary election .

“Around 15 million voters have already registered for the June 6 polls,” commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalay told al-Sabah daily. She said the electoral commission has invited 25 Arab and foreign embassies and 19 international groups to monitor the early vote, AA reported.