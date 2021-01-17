Date :Sunday, January 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:03 |ID: 193840 | Print

Iraq: More than 25 million voters eligible for polls

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The electoral commission in in Iraq said on Sunday that over 25 million voters are eligible to cast ballot in the  parliamentary election .

“Around 15 million voters have already registered for the June 6 polls,” commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalay told al-Sabah daily. She said the electoral commission has invited 25 Arab and foreign embassies and 19 international groups to monitor the early vote, AA reported.

 

 

You might also like
Saudi Ambassador to Iraq: We try to work with Al-Kazemi on region
Iraqi ambassador in Tehran meets with senior Shia ayatollahs+Video
A rare image of the shrine of Kazemayn and the Tigris River
Iraq army kills 5 Daesh suicide bombers in operation near Baghdad
Five amazing facts about Arbaeen walk
IRAQ IS READY FOR ANY DANGER OF US WITHDRAWAL FROM SYRIA
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *