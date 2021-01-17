Date :Sunday, January 17th, 2021 | Time : 20:21 |ID: 193844 | Print

Iran to buy 16.8m doses of COVAX vaccine

SHAFAQNA- Alireza Reisi, a spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control referring to the payment of $ 52 million for the purchase of COVAX vaccine, said that 16.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been purchased and we are waiting to receive in the next two months.

Reisi said that this amount of vaccine, (16.8 million doses), will help 8.4 million people to respond to the treatment network before producing the required amount of internal vaccine.

He announced the possibility of receiving 2.6 million doses of vaccine from Russia and China and adding: “If we receive these vaccines, it will be possible to start vaccination before the end of 1399.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

