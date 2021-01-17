Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the signing of a final contract with an American company that manufactures anti-corona vaccine to purchase more than two million doses of the vaccine jointly with a German company.

The Information Office of the Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced in a statement this evening (Sunday) that signed a final deal to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting February, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.

It emphasizing that the ministry, in cooperation with the private sector, intends to supply two million doses of the vaccine made by the British-Swedish companies Astrazeneca and the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm from next month and doses of the vaccine made by the American company “Johnson & Johnson” are also reserved and will enter the country as soon as they receive global approvals. Also negotiations are underway with the participation of the private sector with the American company “Moderna” and the Russian vaccine company “Sputnik” to provide more vaccines based on scientific conditions approved by the World Health Organization.

At the end of the statement, the office said: Following bureaucratic delays, the country now is putting hopes on vaccines. Parliament approved on Friday the law that allowed for signing the final deal with Pfizer, offering guarantees for pharmaceutical companies for emergency rollout of the vaccine. Lebanon has at least 12 refrigerators to store the vaccine.

In recent weeks, between 4,000 and 5,000 infections were recorded a day and a rise in daily death tolls, up from numbers that hovered around 1,000 since November.

Lebanon has so far recorded 249,158 infections and some 1,866 deaths.

Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council declared on Monday a state of emergency between Jan. 14-25 that includes a total lockdown in hope to restrict further spread of COVID-19.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.