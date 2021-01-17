Mahmoud Abbas met with heads of intelligence services of Egypt & Jordan

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority met with the heads of the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence services.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt’s intelligence service, and Ahmad Husni, head of Jordan’s intelligence service.

The head of the Palestinian Authority briefed the Egyptian and Jordanian delegations on developments related to the Palestinian issue, in particular the case for national reconciliation and the instructions issued regarding the timing of the general elections.

Mahmoud Abbas praised Egypt’s extensive efforts led by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the Jordanian government led by King Abdullah II to make the national reconciliation process a success.

The President of the Palestinian Authority greeted the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan.

In this regard, the two delegations conveyed the greetings of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abdullah II to Mahmoud Abbas, and welcomed the orders issued by the PA regarding the timing of the general elections, as well as their firm and constant support for the Palestinian cause.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English