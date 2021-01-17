Iraqi Electoral Commission proposes to al-Kazemi to hold elections in October

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Electoral Commission has suggested to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi to hold early elections on October 16.

Following the leaked news of the meeting of the three Iraqi leaders with the Iraqi Electoral Commission announced that it would not be possible to hold elections on time, on June 6, today, Baghdad Today News Agency released a document from the election commissioner stating that the commission had set October 16 as the date for early elections to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English