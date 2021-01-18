https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-18 10:35:002021-01-18 10:35:00What is the ruling on eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites (Islamic way).
Question: I have heard in some circles (societies) that the meat of a religiously allowed animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites can be eaten by saying one ‘Bismillah’, please explain (about this case)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites (Islamic way), is Haram; and saying ‘Bismillah’ does not cause it to become Halal.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!