What is the ruling on eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites (Islamic way).

Question: I have heard in some circles (societies) that the meat of a religiously allowed animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites can be eaten by saying one ‘Bismillah’, please explain (about this case)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Eating the meat of an animal which has not been slaughtered according to the religious rites (Islamic way), is Haram; and saying ‘Bismillah’ does not cause it to become Halal.

