Date :Monday, January 18th, 2021 | Time : 10:37 |ID: 193898 | Print

What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).

Question: What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Instead of doing these acts, it is better that mourning gatherings are held more enthusiastically, especially explaining the two historical sermons of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *