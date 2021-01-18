https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/89BDF6E9-9E1C-4075-BDFB-2430110DC6E0.jpeg 800 1200 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-18 10:37:562021-01-18 10:37:56What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).
Question: What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Instead of doing these acts, it is better that mourning gatherings are held more enthusiastically, especially explaining the two historical sermons of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!