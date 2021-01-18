What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).

Question: What is the ruling on holding symbolic funeral for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Instead of doing these acts, it is better that mourning gatherings are held more enthusiastically, especially explaining the two historical sermons of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA