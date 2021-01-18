king of Morocco set conditions for a trip to occupied Palestine

SHAFQANA- King Mohammed VI of Morocco, invited by Benjamin Netanyahu to visit occupied Palestine, has set conditions for his visit to the region.

The first condition for Muhammad VI to make such a trip was to announce the resumption of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians during his visit to occupied Palestine.

Another condition for the King of Morocco (Morocco) to travel to the occupied territories is to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, during this trip.

David Govrin, the new head of Israel’s liaison office in the Maghreb, who will be in Rabat soon, will try to encourage such a trip. The King of Morocco, as chairman of the Quds Committee and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, wants to use this opportunity to restore Morocco’s mediating role, which was previously played during the peace agreement with Egypt and the Oslo and Ad Dar al Bayda process.

“The purpose of the Moroccan king’s personal intervention in this matter is to strengthen his position regarding the new US administration and to ensure that he does not shy away from acknowledging Moroccan sovereignty in the Western Sahara, and that it is important for him to open a channel that will lead to the France-Egypt-Germany-Jordan peace initiative.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English