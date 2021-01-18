Emir of Kuwait accepts resignation of PM and Cabinet members

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Kuwait today (Monday) accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers.

An Amiri decree was issued accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and Minister, each of them will continue to advance the immediate affairs of their position until a new cabinet is formed.

The text of the Emir of Kuwait’s decree is as follows:

After learning of the constitution and the decree issued on 23 Rabi al-Akhr 1442 AH equal to December 2020 to appoint Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and also the decree number 176 of 2020 to form The Cabinet and the resignation letter of Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Sabah, we issued the following order:

Article 1: The resignation of Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister and the ministers, will be accepted, and that each of them will continue to advance the immediate affairs of their position until a new cabinet is formed.

Article 2: Our decree reaches the Assembly and is applicable from the date of its issuance and it could be published in the official press.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English