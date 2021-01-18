Mourning rituals held in Iraq on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq hosted mourning ceremonies on Sunday, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA). Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis from different parts of the country took part in the mourning programs in the two holy cities. The Astans of the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf and Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala provided services to the pilgrims.

The Astan of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine set up special booths in various parts of the mausoleum to answer the visitors’ questions on religious issues. Also, checkpoints were set up and security forces were deployed in Najaf and Karbala to ensure the security and safety of the pilgrims.

Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year on the first days of the month of Jumada al-Thani in the lunar Hijri calendar to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). This year the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA) fell on January 17. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, trips by foreign pilgrims to Iraqi holy cities, like Najaf and Karbala, have been restricted this year.