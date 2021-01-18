Date :Monday, January 18th, 2021 | Time : 19:01 |ID: 193973 | Print

Saudi Arabia: Five face death despite vow to stop executing miners

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA– Five face death in Saudi Arabia despite promise to stop executing miners.

According to two rights groups, Five teenagers in Saudi Arabia have yet to have their death sentences revoked nine months after the kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) announced that it would halt the death penalty for minors . The decree was never carried on state media nor published in the official gazette as would be normal practice.

Two Shia teenagers, Ali al-Nimr and Dawood al-Marhoun were 17 when they were detained in 2012 on charges related to participating in widespread protests  in the country’s Shia-populated Qatif region. Abdullah al-Zaher was 15 when he was arrested. The three, who are among the five miners whose death penalties have yet to be revoked, were sentenced to death by the Specialized Criminal Court and faced beheading, although the public prosecutor ordered a review of their sentences in August.

Organisations including anti-death penalty group Reprieve, HRW and the European-Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) as well as a group of U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns that loopholes in Saudi law could still allow judges to impose the death sentence on teenagers, Reuters reported.

 

You might also like
Iraq, Karbala, Ashura Karbala: Three Days of Mourning after Stampede Deaths
Anti-Saudi rally in Bahrain in solidarity with oppressed Shia Muslims
Saudi Arabia, US going to assemble bomb parts in kingdom as part of arms deal
Saudi Arabia intends to threat Yemenis about resumption of retaliatory attacks+ Video
A man whose fatwa shakes Iraq: Lebanese journalist describes meeting with Ayatollah Sistani
Statement of UK's Shia representatives concerning Muharram ceremonies
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *