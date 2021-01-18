Saudi Arabia: Five face death despite vow to stop executing miners

SHAFAQNA– Five face death in Saudi Arabia despite promise to stop executing miners.

According to two rights groups, Five teenagers in Saudi Arabia have yet to have their death sentences revoked nine months after the kingdom’s Human Rights Commission (HRC) announced that it would halt the death penalty for minors . The decree was never carried on state media nor published in the official gazette as would be normal practice.

Two Shia teenagers, Ali al-Nimr and Dawood al-Marhoun were 17 when they were detained in 2012 on charges related to participating in widespread protests in the country’s Shia-populated Qatif region. Abdullah al-Zaher was 15 when he was arrested. The three, who are among the five miners whose death penalties have yet to be revoked, were sentenced to death by the Specialized Criminal Court and faced beheading, although the public prosecutor ordered a review of their sentences in August.

Organisations including anti-death penalty group Reprieve, HRW and the European-Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) as well as a group of U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns that loopholes in Saudi law could still allow judges to impose the death sentence on teenagers, Reuters reported.