French Muslim leaders approve charter of republican values

SHAFAQNA-French Muslim leaders agreed on a charter of republican values.

The new 10-point charter “states clearly that the principles of the Muslim faith are perfectly compatible with the principles of the republic,” French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) president Mohammed Moussaoui said. Moussaoui said all eight of the CFCM’s federations, representing various strands of Islam, approved the charter.

The charter rejects “instrumentalising” Islam for political ends and affirms equality between men and women.”No religious conviction whatsoever can be invoked as an exemption from the duties of citizens,” it states. It also explicitly rejects racism and anti-Semitism. It will also provide a framework for a new National Council of Imams that will be responsible for vetting imams practicing in the country, France24 reported.

