Statement by family of a Bahraini cleric regarding his torture in prison

SHAFAQNA- The family of “Sheikh Zuhair Ashour”, a prominent Bahraini cleric imprisoned, announced today (Monday) in a statement that he is being severely tortured.

In a telephone call with his family, Sheikh Zuhair said that he had been held in solitary confinement for seven days and had been subjected to various forms of torture for informing other prisoners to assert their rights.

The statement said that Sheikh Zuhair was not allowed to sleep in solitary confinement with his hands and feet tied and that guards prevented him from sleeping by beating him. During this time he was also not allowed to pray, bathe or relieve himself.

Sheikh Zuhair’s family then called on international institutions and organizations to prevent further violations of prisoners’ rights and announced that they would soon provide evidence of the torture.

The Bahraini revolutionary cleric has been in prison since 2013.

