India: Ayodhya mosque project to begin on January 26

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim group in India said it will begin the construction of a mosque in the city of Ayodhya on January 26.

The project is a part of the settlement of a case surrounding the demolition of the Babri Mosque by a Hindu mob in 1992, leading to some of the worst religious violence India has witnessed, killing more than 2,000 people, and a protracted legal battle in various courts.

According to a statement issued late on Sunday, the formation of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust said work on the mosque will formally begin on January 26, India’s Republic Day, which marks the day India’s constitution came into effect in 1950.

“It was decided that the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation will be celebrating the Republic Day of India this year with the start of the Dhannipur Mosque Project, which includes a hospital, museum, library, community kitchen, Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Center, a publication house and a mosque,” IICF secretary Athar Hussain said in the statement, AlJazeera reported.