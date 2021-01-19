Civil society groups call on UN to take actions against France for abuse of Muslims

SHAFAQNA-An international alliance of 36 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) representing 13 countries have submitted letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR), calling for action against France’s “breadth of state abuse against Muslims”.

The coalition submitted its findings to the UN body on Monday, saying that France violated “a number of basic rights that are protected in legislation that is ratified by Paris”. It said successive governments since 1989 had “entrenched structural Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims”.

As examples, it cited recent “illegitimate and violent” raids of Muslim homes and organisations designed to “send a message”, , an alleged backlash against Muslim communities in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US, the 2004 ban on the hijab in public schools, the 2010 ban on the niqab in public spaces and moves in 2016 – later overturned – against the full-body swimsuit worn by some Muslim women.

The group urged the OHCHR to act in the wake of its complaints and ensure France upholds the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The 36-member coalition includes advocacy groups such as the France-based European Muslim Initiative for Social Cohesion; the UK’s Muslim Association of Britain; Holland’s Muslim Rights Watch, and the US-based Council on American-Islamic Relations and Islamophobia Studies Center, Aljazeera reported.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the managing director of U.K.-based CAGE Advocacy Group, Muhammad Rabbani, a signatory to the complaint, said the French government’s policies have led to the “securitization” of Muslim life and have shut down their places of worship, charities and NGOs.

“In the last few days, the French interior minister has closed down a further nine mosques. France is attempting to export its model of Islamophobia across the (European Union),” he said. “France is arguably the testing laboratory for European Islamophobia. It is, therefore, crucial that it is challenged robustly and in an organized fashion so it does not expand beyond the French borders,” Rabbani added, Daily Sabah reported.