How can Islamic thought be propagated in societies?

SHAFAQNA – Any one’s thought, speech and pen must be free and it is only in this way that our Islamic revolution will continue the correct way/path of victory. By the way, the past experiences have shown that whenever the society has enjoyed a sort of freedom of thought even out of malice, this has not harmed Islam; rather it has benefitted Islam eventually. If in our society the free atmosphere for opinions is generated, in a way that various thoughts are introduced and we also can introduce our thoughts in return; only in such a healthy background, the Islam will grow more [1].

[1] Piramoone Inqelabe Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 63.