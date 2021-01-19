Date :Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 194169 | Print

What is the ruling on ruining the lives of others? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ruining others’ lives.

Question: What is the ruling on ruining others’ lives through jealousy, and what is the consequence?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Ruining others’ lives is Haram, and its consequence depends on God’s Will.

Source: leader.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *