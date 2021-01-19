What is the ruling on ruining the lives of others? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-19 10:21:482021-01-19 10:21:48What is the ruling on ruining the lives of others? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ruining others’ lives.
Question: What is the ruling on ruining others’ lives through jealousy, and what is the consequence?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Ruining others’ lives is Haram, and its consequence depends on God’s Will.
Source: leader.ir
