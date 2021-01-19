Michel Aoun called for extraordinary meeting of Supreme Defense Council

SHAFAQNA- Prime Minister Hassan Diab of the Lebanese Progressive Government and Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, who is in charge of forming the country’s new cabinet, met today (Tuesday) in Beit Al-Wasat. On the other hand, Michel Aoun has called for an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Defense Council of this country.

Hassan Diab’s information office announced in a statement: Prime Minister Saad Hariri hosted Hassan Diab this afternoon (Tuesday) in Beit Al-Wasat, and during this meeting, the latest developments in the general situation in Lebanon were discussed.

“Lebanon desperately needs a political agreement between all relevant groups,” Hassan Diab said after the meeting.

He added: “Our priority with Hariri is to form a government as soon as possible to deal with the consequences of the PDP crisis.”

“We will play any positive role in stimulating the formation of the government,” he said.

Saad Hariri also said: “We talked about the need to form a government as soon as possible and showed our flexibility in the process of forming a cabinet.”

Michelle Aoun called for an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Defense Council

Meanwhile, the Lebanese presidency’s Twitter account announced that Emad Michel Aoun had called for an extraordinary meeting of the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council on Thursday at Baabda Presidential Palace.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English