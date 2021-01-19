Iraqi government announced October 10 as new date for early elections

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi cabinet agreed to postpone the early parliamentary elections for four months and hold them in early autumn instead of late spring.

An informed source announced this afternoon (Tuesday) that the cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, hosted a meeting of members of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

The source, who did not want to be named, also said that the Iraqi cabinet in its meeting today approved the four-month postponement of the early parliamentary elections and their holding on October 10 this year.

Al-Kazemi had previously set June 6, 2021 as the date for early parliamentary elections in Iraq, however, in recent days, the country’s High Electoral Commission has sent him a message proposing that early elections be held on October 16.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English