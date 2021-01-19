Egyptian family’s 7 kids memorize Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Seven children of an Egyptian family have learned the Quran by heart despite economic difficulties the family has been facing.

The children, who have lost their father, started memorizing the Quran at an early age, doctor.org website reported. Some of them have learned the entire Quran by heart and others have memorized parts of the Holy Book, according to Najla, their mother. She said Ahmed and Yusuf are memorizers of the entire Quran while the other sons, Mohamed and Malik, have memorized 15 Juzes (parts). Fares, the youngest son is a memorizer of the 30th Juz and the daughters, have learned 10 and 20 Juzes by heart, respectively, she said. Najla said that following her husband’s death five years ago, she has devoted her life to raising the children and acquainting them with the Quran.