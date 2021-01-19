Mosque in Blackburn suspends all prayers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque in Blackburn, the UK, suspended all prayers in response to the ‘growing number of COVID-19 rates’.

Masjid-Al-Momineen based on Ash Street said the suspension would begin tomorrow (Wednesday 20 January). At present, Government legislation does allow places of worship to remain open in England provided people do not mix with anyone outside their household or support bubble when attending.

In a statement posted today it said: “As you will be aware, COVID-19 infection and transmission rates have been rising at a rapid pace across our locality and are having a disproportionate effect on our community. “As a Management Committee, it is our duty of care to protect the health, safety and well-being of our musallees (worshippers).

“Therefore, after careful consideration and with the interest of protecting the public from the coronavirus pandemic, we have been forced to temporarily suspend all prayers until further notice. This is effective from Wednesday 20 January.”

Blackburn has more than 50 fifty mosques and Masjid-Al-Momineen is believed to be one of the first major mosques to suspend prayers.

Earlier this month 11 mosques in Pendle suspended all congregational prayers. Lancashire’s Directors of Public Health have written to places of worship urging them to close during lockdown to protect communities at this critical stage of the pandemic.

Their request has been endorsed by the Lancashire Faith and Community Cohesion Group. Mosques have had strict guidelines in place with worshippers not permitted to use the ablution areas, told to wear masks and asked to bring their own prayer mats.