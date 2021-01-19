Iran, Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine starts new phase of human testing in Havana

Cuba’s Finlay Vaccine Institute and Iran’s Pasteur Institute of Iran are jointly testing the most advanced vaccine from among the four choices of Havana. On January 9, Cuba reached an agreement with Iran that if the first and second phases are successful, the third phase of clinical trials will be done in Tehran.

So far, the vaccine has been injected to 140 people, none of whom have suffered any side effects. COVID-19 has infected 18,443 people in Cuba, but the country has not imported any of the vaccines used by other countries, Havana seems to be after using the vaccine produced in cooperation with Iran.