TV program featuring Quran recitation by Iraqi teenagers produced

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine has produced TV programs featuring Quran recitations by Iraqi teenagers. According to quran.imamali.net, Seyyed Mohammad Mostafa Al-Husseini, Head of the Quranic sessions section of the Astan said that the Qaris have been trained by the center to participate in the Quran recitation session for teenagers under 16 years of age.

He added that each Juz’ (part) of the Quran is recited by two Qaris and it will take one month for the reciters to complete the 30 Juzes of Quran in this program. It is broadcast daily on the satellite channel of the Astan and the Quran TV affiliated to Karbala Satellite at 2 pm. local time. The main objective of the program is to encourage teenagers to read Quran, contemplate in Quranic concepts and enhance their Quranic skills. The Quranic Section of the Astan regularly organizes Quran recitation programs on religious occasions in different parts of the country.