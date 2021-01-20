Qatar urges Persian Gulf nations to enter into a dialogue with Iran

SHAFAQNA-Qatar called on Persian Gulf nations to enter into a dialogue with Iran.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Bloomberg TV in an interview broadcast on Monday that his government is “hopeful that this would happen”.

“We still believe this should happen. This is also a desire that’s shared by other GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries [for talks with Iran],” Sheikh Mohammed said, AlJazeera reported.