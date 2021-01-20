Save the Children: Billions in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

SHAFAQNA- Save the Children said in a statement that some 10 million children in Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021.

The group said Just more than 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food, calling for $3bn in donations to pay for assistance in 2021.

Chris Nyamandi, the organisation’s Afghanistan country director, said Afghans are suffering under a combination of violent conflict, poverty and the virus pandemic. “It’s a desperately bad situation that needs urgent attention from the international community,” he said, AlJazeera reported.