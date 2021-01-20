International Union for Muslim Scholars denounce Greek archbishop’s Islamophobic remarks

SHAFAQNA-The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) in a statementon denounced recent Islamophobic remarks by the archbishop of Greece.

The remarks “do not serve humanity,” said the group, adding that they stem “from hidden grudges and a policy of double standards.” “The archbishop of Greece is in complete ignorance of Islam,” it said. The group called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to do its part to defend the religion of Islam and urged Muslim countries to condemn such provocative statements.

In a televised speech on Saturday, Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and Greece said Islam is not a religion but a political party and its followers are people of war, AA reported.

Greek Muslims condemned the remark on Saturday, stating that a more “constructive” rhetoric is needed for a peaceful environment, especially in contemporary days plagued by the pandemic. “We condemn the statement of the Archbishop of Greece, Mr. Ieronimos,” said Western Thrace Turkish Minority Consultation Council (BTTADK).

In a statement shared on the council’s Twitter account, the council said: “We hope a more peaceful language to be used instead of anti-Islamic discourse in such difficult times of pandemic.”

Xanthi Turkish Union, on the other hand, said that Ieronymos’ remarks are not only an “Islamophobic attack” but also a “hate crime”, according to Daily Sabah.