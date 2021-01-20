Date :Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 | Time : 10:39 |ID: 194324 | Print

What are the different levels of the truth?

SHAFAQNA – The scholars of ethics have divided the truth into six types or six levels, and they are.

  1. Truth in speech
  2. Truth in intention
  3. Truth in resolution
  4. Truth in fulfillment of covenant
  5. Truth in actions/deeds
  6. Truth in making real (establish) all the religious (Islamic) teachings [1].

