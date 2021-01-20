https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/truth.jpg 177 284 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-20 10:39:012021-01-20 10:39:01What are the different levels of the truth?
What are the different levels of the truth?
SHAFAQNA – The scholars of ethics have divided the truth into six types or six levels, and they are.
- Truth in speech
- Truth in intention
- Truth in resolution
- Truth in fulfillment of covenant
- Truth in actions/deeds
- Truth in making real (establish) all the religious (Islamic) teachings [1].
[1] Mahajatul Baydha, Vol., Page 141.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!