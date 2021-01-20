Can animals be slaughtered by machine? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about slaughtering animals with machine.

Question: Can chicken be slaughtered by machine, and does its meat become Halal? What about other animals?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: In slaughtering chicken and any other animal, in addition of being toward Qibla, as well as reciting ‘Bismillah’ and the slaughtering device being made of iron, and the butcher/technician being Muslim; the action of slaughtering (Dhibh/Zebh) must be in a way that for example the butcher puts down a few chickens and then pull the blade of the machine for the throats be cut.

Source: leader.ir