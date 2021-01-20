https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-20 10:46:432021-01-20 10:46:43Can animals be slaughtered by machine? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Can animals be slaughtered by machine? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about slaughtering animals with machine.
Question: Can chicken be slaughtered by machine, and does its meat become Halal? What about other animals?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: In slaughtering chicken and any other animal, in addition of being toward Qibla, as well as reciting ‘Bismillah’ and the slaughtering device being made of iron, and the butcher/technician being Muslim; the action of slaughtering (Dhibh/Zebh) must be in a way that for example the butcher puts down a few chickens and then pull the blade of the machine for the throats be cut.
Source: leader.ir
