UN countries challenge Australia’s human rights record on Indigenous incarceration, immigration and Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA – Countries will raise questions about Australia’s human rights performance on Wednesday, as part of the UN human rights council’s universal periodic review process that happens about every five years. Countries have submitted 31 questions in advance, many of them focused on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights.

Sweden wants to know what measures are being taken “to reduce the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people in Australian prisons and, on a federal level, abolish the status of fully unpaid fines as a basis for prison sentences.” Uruguay is seeking an update on Australia’s efforts since the last universal periodic review “to reduce the imprisonment of indigenous citizens, and the results achieved to date.”

Iran asked the Australia government to explain “what lessons are learned on fighting impunity for war crimes after the long-delayed prosecution of Australian military forces for horrifying war crimes in Afghanistan.” Also a number of countries, including Germany, have asked about Australia’s immigration detention practices, while Panama has asked about metadata laws and the protection of the right to privacy.

Source: The Guardian