Egypt agreed to establish relations with Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Egypt announced it would establish political ties with Qatar.

Egypt’s foreign ministry says it has agreed to re-establish political relations with Qatar. The ministry said the Arab Republic of Egypt and Qatar had exchanged a memorandum of understanding that would restore political ties between the two countries.

It is worth mentioning that Egypt, following Saudi Arabia, cut its ties with Qatar and imposed sanctions on that country, and now, following Saudi Arabia, it has established relations with Qatar again.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English