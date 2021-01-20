Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

SHAFAQNA- Joe Biden has been sworn in as 46th president of the United States.

Biden promised to devote his “whole soul” to confronting the challenges ahead, as he inherited a country ravaged by disease, economic turmoil, racial inequality and political division. “We will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era,” he said. “Will we rise to the occasion? Will we master this rare and difficult hour?”

Donald Trump, who never formally conceded his defeat, left the White House on Wednesday morning and was not in attendance, a final display of irreverence for the traditions and norms that have long shaped the presidency.

Kamala Harris has been sworn in as vice-president, becoming the first woman in American history – as well as the first woman of African American and south Asian descent – to hold the post, The Guardian reported.