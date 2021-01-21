Ilhan Omar: Sanctions against Iran amid pandemic anti-human

SHAFAQNA-

Muslim US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has deplored Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for lobbying sanctions that deprived the Iranian nation of medical supplies amid pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Omar strongly criticized the measures by outgoing US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as anti-human and hawkish, including the efforts to back the crimes of the occupying regime of Israeli against the Palestinian nation, inking arms deals with Saudi Arabia amid the Yemen crisis and the “crippling sanctions” against the Iranian nation.

In a related tweet, she wrote, “Pompeo lobbied for and imposed crippling sanctions on the Iranian people—depriving them of much-needed medical supplies during a pandemic and killing thousands.”

While Iran was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, the Trump regime has been slapping multiple sanctions against the Iranian nation under unfounded pretexts in the past months.

Such sanctions made the battling against highly contagious virus more difficult in the early months, however, the Iranian scientists have managed to overcome a majority of such challenges by relying on domestic capabilities.