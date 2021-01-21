https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/EsNOVd_XUAMStEK.png 501 596 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-01-21 00:17:552021-01-21 00:33:33Qassem Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab called Trump as "defeated, isolated and broken" as he leaves office.
Qassem Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab called Trump as “defeated, isolated and broken” as he leaves office.
Mr. Trump, you murdered my father, the General who led the victorious war against ISIS/Al-Qaeda, with the perverse hope that you will be seen as some sort of hero But instead you are defeated, isolated & broken – viewed not as a hero, but one who lives in fear of foes The irony
