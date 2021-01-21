US: Biden signs orders to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban

SHAFAQNA-Hours after he was sworn into office on Wednesday, Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders including a decision to ending the ‘Muslim travel ban’, which blocked travel to the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Biden signed 15 executive actions that his team earlier said aimed to “reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration”. Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that there was “no time to waste”.

The orders included rejoining the Paris climate accord, keeping the United States in the World Health Organization, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19. Also among the directives was a halt to construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border, and efforts to expand diversity and equality for minority groups in the federal government, according to TIMESNOWNEWS.COM.

“Some of the executive actions I’m going to be signing today are going to help change the course of the COVID crisis, we’re going to combat climate change in a way that we haven’t done so far and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities,” he said, as reported by the Reuters news agency.

Biden signed an order on Wednesday afternoon to institute a 100-day mask mandate across the US and appoint a COVID-19 coordinator to manage a national response to the pandemic, AlJazeera reported.