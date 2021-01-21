Twitter locks account of China’s embassy in US for post over Post on Uighurs

SHAFAQNA-Twitter has locked the account of China’s embassy in the United States for a social media post that defended China’s policies towards Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region

The Chinese Embassy account, @ChineseEmbinUS, posted a tweet this month that said that Uighur women were no longer “baby making machines,” citing a study reported by state-backed newspaper, China Daily, Aljazeera told.

The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced by a label stating that it was no longer available.Although Twitter hides tweets that violate its policies, it requires account owners to manually delete such posts. The Chinese embassy’s account has not posted any new tweets since January 9.