A record number of deaths from COVID-19 in UK for the second day in a row

SHAFAQNA-The British government announced a record number of deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday for the second day in a row despite a third lockdown.

Britain reported a record 1,820 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday exceeding a record set only the day before, as scientists warned that the lockdown that began earlier this month was having little effect on the prevalence of the illness. Government data showed there was also a rise in new cases, climbing to 38,905 compared with  33,355 a day earlier ,Aljazeera  told.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits numbers are ‘appalling’ as country battles more infectious variant of the virus.

