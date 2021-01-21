https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/89BDF6E9-9E1C-4075-BDFB-2430110DC6E0.jpeg 800 1200 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-21 10:26:382021-01-21 10:26:38What will happen to the estate of a deceased person with no inheritors? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What will happen to the estate of a deceased person with no inheritors? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about a deceased person’s estate.
Question: Who inherits the estate of a deceased person without inheritors?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The estate is given to Imam (AS) or Imam’s (AS) Deputy which in our time must be given to the Religious Ruler/Hakim Shar’a (Mojtahid or Marja Taqleed).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
