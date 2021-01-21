What will happen to the estate of a deceased person with no inheritors? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about a deceased person’s estate.

Question: Who inherits the estate of a deceased person without inheritors?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The estate is given to Imam (AS) or Imam’s (AS) Deputy which in our time must be given to the Religious Ruler/Hakim Shar’a (Mojtahid or Marja Taqleed).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA