Who is a true Islamic leader?

SHAFAQNA – After the War of Jamal, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) stood up among the people of Basra and said: O’ the people of Basra, what do you want from me; do you want to criticize me? Swear to God, the clothes that I am wearing, have been woven from yarns spun by my wife, and this bag which you see with me is from the sale of the products of my garden in Medina. Therefore, if I went away from you, and you saw more than what you see with me, I will be of traitors [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 40, Page 325.