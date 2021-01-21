The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence for demise of Ayatollah Alavi Sabzevari

SHAFAQNA- Following the demise of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Alavi Sabzevari, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

ʾInnā li-llāhi wa-ʾInna ʾIlayhi Rājiʿūn (Verily we belong to Allah (SWT), and verily to God do we return)

The news of the demise of the pious Scholar Hojjatul-Islam Mr. Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Alavi Sabzevari caused grief and regret.

That noble man spent his honorable life in promoting the teachings of the Ahlal-Bayt (A.S) and serving the believers, and with his practical behaviour and character, he was one of the exemplary servants of religion.

I would like to express my deep condolences to the sacred Sabzevar seminary, and to the honourable family members and other respected followers of that blessed deceased, and I pray to God Almighty to grant him high status; and for his survivors I request great patience and reward.

There is no power except the power of Allah (SWT)

Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani

Seventh of Jumada Al-Thani 1442 AH