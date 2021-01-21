More than 140 killed and wounded in 2 suicide bombings in Baghdad+ Videos

SHAFAQNA- More than 140 people were killed and wounded in two suicide bombings in al- Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a local market near a power station in the Al-Bab al-Sharqi area, and a second suicide bomber blew himself up 200 meters away.

The blasts have so far killed 32 people and injured 110 others, while the death toll is likely to rise.

According to security sources, the two suicide bombers were fleeing from security officials who blew themselves up. After the incident, security forces closed the entrances and exits of the area.

Hassan al-Tamimi, the country’s minister of health and environment, said that the death toll from two suicide bombings in Baghdad’s al-Tayaran Square had risen to 32 dead and 110 wounded.

The Iraqi Minister of Health, while announcing that 36 wounded in the Baghdad suicide bombings are currently being treated in the city’s hospitals and other wounded have been evacuated, stressed that none of the injured in the terrorist attack died in the health centers.

Earlier, Maj. Gen. Khalid al-Muhana, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry, said in detail about the details of the terrorist attack in Baghdad’s Al-Tayaran Square: The first suicide bomber pretended to be ill and people gathered around him. It exploded while the second suicide bomber blew himself up after a crowd gathered to transport the wounded.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English