Desperate plotting against Iran will fail, Zarif says

“From terrorist bombings in Baghdad to Netanyahu’s boot-licking—albeit a new boot—all have but one objective: trap another POTUS into spending US blood & treasure to `confront’ Iran,” wrote Zarif in his message.

“The cringe-worthy obsequiousness [of Netanyahu] notwithstanding, desperate plotting against Iran will fail again.” Iraqi officials have said that the first suicidal terrorist blew himself up after pretending to be sick and people’s gathering around him, and the second terrorist exploded himself when people were trying to help the injured. According to Iraqi media reports, 21 have been killed and 44 others have been injured after twin suicide attacks in Baghdad.