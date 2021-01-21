https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/555555.png 454 990 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-21 16:04:542021-01-21 16:04:54UK:Berkshire mosque offers free funeral service for Muslim community
UK:Berkshire mosque offers free funeral service for Muslim community
SHAFAQNA- Faizan e Madina mosque in Slough, Berkshire, has started offering free funeral services for the town’s Muslim community at the time of COVID-19.
“We wanted to provide ease for the Muslim community especially for people who have lost loved ones,” Waqas Attari, 33, a volunteer who is also on the management team, told Berkshire Live.
“Lots of people have lost jobs so they don’t have the finances to pay for a janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) so we wanted to help them with that. “We’re working with Dawat-e-Islami who runs this mosque and we’re doing this throughout the country, offering it free of cost to make it easier for families.”
