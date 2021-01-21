UK:Berkshire mosque offers free funeral service for Muslim community

SHAFAQNA- Faizan e Madina mosque in Slough, Berkshire, has started offering free funeral services for the town’s Muslim community at the time of COVID-19.

“We wanted to provide ease for the Muslim community especially for people who have lost loved ones,” Waqas Attari, 33, a volunteer who is also on the management team, told Berkshire Live.

“Lots of people have lost jobs so they don’t have the finances to pay for a janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) so we wanted to help them with that. “We’re working with Dawat-e-Islami who runs this mosque and we’re doing this throughout the country, offering it free of cost to make it easier for families.”