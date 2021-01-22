American Muslims urge Biden to appoint Muslims at every level of government

SHAFAQNA-American Muslims applauded Joe Biden decision to reverse “Muslim travel ban” and urges US President to fulfill his campaign pledge to appoint them at every level of government.

“We commend President Joe Biden on the decision to reverse the Trump administration’s #MuslimBan. The Ban was a blight on our nation but its rescission offers an opportunity to fast track comprehensive immigration reform,” the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) wrote on Facebook, Aboutislam told.

“The Muslim Ban was far from being the only discriminatory, xenophobic policy over the past four years. We must address family separations, the public charge rule, border militarization, and attend to the social divisions that are a result. We must take action to heal. Day 1 is underway. Let’s get to work!”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has also welcomed President Joe Biden’s decision.

“We commend President Biden for immediately moving to repeal the Muslim and African Bans, which is an important first step toward undoing the anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant policies of the previous administration. It is an important fulfilment of a campaign pledge to the Muslim community and its allies,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement.

“We expect the Biden administration to go further by supporting passage of the No Ban Act and addressing systemic injustices within the federal government that led to religious and racial profiling of Muslims and immigrants under multiple administrations. The Administration said the order the president signed Wednesday will restart visa processing swiftly”.