Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office condemned Baghdad suicide bombings

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Supreme Religious Authority for Shia Muslims of the world condemned the suicide bombings in the Iraqi capital today and called for increased efforts by the security services to maintain security and thwart the plans of the enemies of the Iraqi people.

The office of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the world’s Supreme Religious Authority, issued a statement on its website following the suicide bombings this morning (Thursday) in al-Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, the capital of Iraq which left 140 dead and wounded.

The statement from Ayatollah Sistani’s office reads:

ʾInnā li-llāhi wa-ʾinna ʾilayhi rājiʿūn (Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return) “Once again, savage terrorists targeted a group of innocent civilians with two explosions in al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad, and as a result, in a horrific scene that hurts the hearts of all people with a living conscience, dozens of people were martyred and many more were injured. The Office of the Supreme Leader of the Shia Muslims continued its statement by expressing deep and sincere condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the victims of this terrorist attack and wishing a speedy recovery to its wounded and said: “We call on the relevant security services to increase their efforts to maintain security and thwart the plans of the enemies in the ambush of this oppressed nation who suffers from various aspects.” There is no power except the power of Allah (SWT)

Iraqi Health and Environment Minister Hassan al-Tamimi announced this evening that the death toll from two suicide bombings in al-Tayaran Square had risen to 32 dead and 110 wounded, 36 of whom were being treated in Baghdad hospitals and other wounded were discharged.

Earlier, Maj. Gen. Khalid al-Muhana, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry, said details of a terrorist attack in Baghdad’s al-Tayaran Square: The first suicide bomber blew himself up after pretending to be ill and people gathered around him. The second suicide bomber blew himself up after a crowd gathered to transport the wounded.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English