Pope Francis condemns Baghdad attack

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Thursday slammed a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 32 people in a Baghdad market.

In a message sent in his name to the Iraqi president, the pope gave no indication as to whether the bombing would affect his planned trip.“In deploring this senseless act of brutality, he (the pope) prays for the deceased victims and their families, for the injured and for the emergency personnel in attendance,” the message said.It said the pope hoped that Iraqi could continue to work to overcome violence with “fraternity, solidarity and peace”, Reuters reported.

