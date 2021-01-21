Date :Thursday, January 21st, 2021 | Time : 19:34 |ID: 194610 | Print

Egypt and Qatar agree to resume diplomatic relations

SHAFAQNA-Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic ties, according to the Egyptian foreign ministry .

“The Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar exchanged, today, January 20, 2021, two official memoranda, in virtue of which the two countries agreed to resume diplomatic relations,” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt agreed earlier this month to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties severed in 2017, Reuters reported.

