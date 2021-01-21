Pope Francis sends message of condolences to Iraqi President for Baghdad bombings

SHAFAQNA- The world’s Catholic Christian leader offered his condolences to the Iraqi president on twin suicide bombings which killed and injured dozens of people in the Iraqi capital today.

The office of President Barham Ahmed Salih issued a statement this evening (Thursday) announcing that Pope Francis I, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, issued a statement this evening (Thursday) offering his deep condolences for two suicide bombings which had taken place this morning in Al-Tayaran Square in the center of Baghdad which left more than 140 dead and wounded.

According to the Salih Information Office, the message of condolence sent by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the President of Iraq stated that Pope Francis is saddened to hear of the blasts in Al-Tayaran Square, and while opposing this heinous act, he prays for the victims and their families, the wounded, and the emergency personnel caring for the injured.

The Vatican Secretary of State also said in the message that the leader of the world’s Catholic Christians, while urging everyone to continue the effort to end violence with brotherhood, solidarity and peace, asks God Almighty to bestow blessings on Iraq and its people.

Iraqi Minister of Health and Environment Hassan al-Tamimi announced this evening that the death toll from two suicide bombings in al-Tayaran Square had risen to 32 dead and 110 wounded, 36 of whom were being treated in Baghdad hospitals and other wounded were discharged.

Earlier, Maj. Gen. Khalid al-Muhana, a spokesman for the Iraqi Interior Ministry, said in detail about the details of the terrorist attack in Baghdad’s Al-Tayran Square: The suicide bomber blew himself up after pretending to be ill and people gathered around him. The second suicide bomber blew himself up after a crowd gathered to evacuate the wounded.

